Golden Globes 2023: tutte le nomination tra conferme e sorprese

Come ogni anni puntuali sono arrivate le nomination ai Golden Globes 2023, poche ore fa: tantissime sorprese tra serie tv e film, anche molte candidature attese dal pubblico.

Il 2022 è stato un anno ricco di serie tv di successo e film che hanno lasciato un segno e a breve, nei primi mesi del 2023, arriverà la stagione dei premi.

Oggi sono state annunciate le nomination ai Golden Globes 2023, i premi che aprono le danze in attesa degli Oscar 2023. Ecco tutti i candidati per le categorie più importanti.

Golden Globes 2023: i candidati nelle principali categorie

Dopo alcune controversie che li hanno visti protagonisti negli ultimi anni, i Golden Globes 2023 tentano di risollevarsi dai giudizi poco gradevoli dello scorso anno, candidando il meglio che la televisione e il cinema hanno offerto nel 2022.

Tantissimi nomi importanti, tanti titoli amatissimi dalla critica quest’anno ma anche dal pubblico, sia nelle categorie dedicate alle serie tv che in quelle dedicate al cinema.

Spiccano tra i nominati il tanto atteso “Avatar: la via dell’acqua”, sequel del film del 2009 diretto da James Cameron che uscirà nelle sale questa settimana, ma anche serie tv come “Mercoledì”, targata Netflix, e “The White Lotus”, apprezzatissima dalla critica e già vincitrice di diversi premi lo scorso anno.

Tra gli attori che hanno avuto l’onore di essere nominati ci sono Cate Blanchett, per Tàr, Zendaya per la serie di successo Euphoria, ma anche Jenna Ortega per Mercoledì e Jeremy Allen White per The Bear.

Tutte le nomination ordinate per categoria

Di seguito, vi elenchiamo tutte le nomination principali per categoria, tutti i nomi che concorreranno per l’ambita statuetta:

Miglior attore protagonista in un miniserie o film per la tv

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Miglior attore non protagonista in un miniserie o film per la tv

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Miglior attrice protagonista in un miniserie o film per la tv

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un miniserie o film per la tv

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv – Musical o Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv – Drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, L’assistente di volo

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie tv

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Miglior serie tv – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Miglior serie tv – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Miglior miniserie o film tv

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Miglior attore – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, Gli spiriti dell’isola

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Miglior attore protagonista – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Miglior attrice protagonista – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Miglior attrice protagonista – Musical or Comedy

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Miglior attore non protagonista

Brendan Gleeson, Gli spiriti dell’isola

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan, Gli spiriti dell’isola

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Miglior attrice non portagonista

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Miglior Film – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Miglior film – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Miglior film non in lingua inglese

RRR (India)

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Miglior film d’animazione

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red