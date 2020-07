View this post on Instagram

We're very pleased to let you know that, thanks to the generosity of its lenders, our major monographic exhibition, 'Artemisia' has been rescheduled to open this autumn. It will now open on 3 October 2020 and run until 24 January 2021. Tickets for 'Artemisia' will go on sale in due course. Click the link in our bio to subscribe to our emails to hear the latest news. The exhibition is sponsored by @intesasanpaolo and supported by @googleartsculture. #artemisia #artemisiagentileschi #nationalgallery

Continua a leggere

Continua a leggere

Leggi anche Premio Campiello 2020: i romanzi finalisti