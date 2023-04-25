Biden ufficializza la nuova corsa alla presidenza degli Stati Uniti

Amanda Merli
Pochi minuti fa Joe Biden ha confermato la sua intenzione di ricandidarsi alla presidenza degli Stati Uniti anche nel 2024. Lo ha fatto con un comunicato su Twitter.

joe biden usa
Joe Biden – Nanopress.it

L’attuale presidente Usa Joe Biden ha confermato pochi minuti fa la sua intenzione di ricandidarsi alla presidenza degli Stati Uniti, partecipando alle elezioni del 2024.

In aggiornamento 

