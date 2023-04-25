Biden ufficializza la nuova corsa alla presidenza degli Stati Uniti

Pochi minuti fa Joe Biden ha confermato la sua intenzione di ricandidarsi alla presidenza degli Stati Uniti anche nel 2024. Lo ha fatto con un comunicato su Twitter.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.

That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023