Katy Perry: ‘Mi prendo una pausa dalla musica non mi sento più parte del gioco’

View this post on Instagram

"I love making music, I love writing. But I don’t feel like I’m a part of a game anymore; I just feel like I’m an artist. I don’t feel like I have to prove anything, which is a freeing feeling," @katyperry says in this week's cover story on why she feels like it's the right time to take a step back. Read the full story at our link in bio. 📸: @ronyalwin