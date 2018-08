Naomi Campbell incinta del primo figlio? La foto dell’ecografia sul profilo del fidanzato

Naomi Campbell and Skepta, two urgent voices of Black Britain, come together for GQ’s next cover: model, activist and businesswoman @iamnaomicampbell and grime artist @skeptagram talk race, sex, love and black power in the April 2018 issue of #GQ, out Thursday 8 March. ( @anlestudio, styling and creative direction @lejenke, design direction @paulsolomonsgq, briefs @mainslondon) // Follow #GQ Editor @dylanjonesgq

A post shared by British GQ (@britishgq) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:36am PST