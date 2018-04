Giulia De Lellis lascia casa di Andrea Damante: ‘Vado a vivere da sola’

Yesterday was a night of mixed emotions that are hard to describe in words. But I want to thank everyone who joined me during the show, everyone in the crowd and @aperyshow_official for making this an unforgettable charity event in Italy. We should use MUSIC MORE OFTEN for all of this !!! #aperyshow#peopleunitedformusic#dj#event#crew

