Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement. They are looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public and wanted to share the following details about their wedding on May 19th. They have today confirmed that their wedding will begin at 12noon, followed by a carriage procession at 1pm around Windsor Town, and reception at St George's Hall. Later that evening, The Prince of Wales will give a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family. PA

