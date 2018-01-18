Dolores O’Riordan, il fidanzato piange la morte della cantante: ‘Il mio cuore è a pezzi’
A pochi giorni dalla scomparsa di Dolores O'Riordan, il fidanzato Olé Koretsky piange pubblicamente la prematura morte della cantante dei Cranberries: 'Il mio cuore è a pezzi e non potrà più ripararsi, non c'è un posto su questa Terra per me'.
da Raffaele Dambra, il
Dopo la separazione dal marito Don Burton, nella vita di Dolores O’Riordan c’era un fidanzato nuovo, il musicista newyorkese Olé Koretsky, membro della rock band dei D.A.R.K. insieme al bassista Andy Rourke (ex Smiths) e alla stessa cantante dei Cranberries. Dolores e Koretsky formavano una coppia apparentemente affiatata e con tanti in progetti in cantiere, sia personali che professionali: soltanto lo scorso 2 gennaio avevano postato un selfie dalla loro casa di New York avvisando i fan che si stavano organizzando per una bella serata tra le mura domestiche a base di cibo d’asporto, TV e pigiama.
Per questo l’improvvisa morte di Dolores ha letteralmente devastato il povero Olé, che ha atteso qualche giorno per esternare sul sito e sui social della band tutto il suo dolore per la perdita della sua amata: ‘Se n’è andata la mia amica, la mia partner e la donna della mia vita”, ha scritto l’inconsolabile fidanzato di Dolores O’Riordan, “Il mio cuore è spezzato e non potrà mai più ripararsi”.
It's with overwhelming sadness that D.A.R.K. has announced the death of Dolores O'Riordan who passed away suddenly at the age of 46 in London, England on January 15, 2018. Dolores is also known for being the lead singer of successful Irish rock band the Cranberries. "I am heartbroken and devastated by the news of the sudden and unexpected passing of Dolores," said band mate and member of The Smiths Andy Rourke. "I have truly enjoyed the years we spent together and feel privileged to call her a close friend. It was a bonus to work with her in our band D.A.R.K. and witness firsthand her breathtaking and unique talent. I will miss her terribly. I send my love and condolences to her family and loved ones." Band mate and partner Olé Koretsky adds, "My friend, partner, and the love of my life is gone. My heart is broken and it is beyond repair. Dolores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful. Her family is beautiful. The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable. I am lost. I miss her so much. I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there's no real place for me here now." Born on September 6, 1971, Dolores first rose to prominence with band The Cranberries with the release of platinum-selling debut album Everyone Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? in 1993 which yielded the worldwide hits "Dreams" and "Linger." With seven albums as the Cranberries, two solo albums, and one album for D.A.R.K., Dolores leaves a rich legacy and a wealth of breathtaking recordings. At the time of her passing, she was in London, working on a mixing session with Martin Glover / “Youth” for the follow-up to Science Agrees which hopes to see a future release as that would have been Dolores' wish.
‘Dolores è una bella persona’ ha poi proseguito Olé Koretsky, ‘La sua arte è bella. La sua famiglia è bella. L’energia che irradia e continua a irradiare è innegabile. Io mi sento perso. Mi manca tantissimo. Continuerò a vagare per questo pianeta per un po’ di tempo ancora, sapendo bene che ormai non c’è un posto su questa Terra per me’.
Parole struggenti (e anche un po’ inquietanti) che sono una testimonianza del grande amore che Olé provava per la sua Dolores e dell’immenso dolore che prova adesso. Anche l’altro membro dei D.A.R.K., il veterano Andy Rourke, ha voluto esternare la sua tristezza per l’immatura dipartita della cantante di Zombie: ‘Ho il cuore infranto, sono devastato dall’apprendere la notizia della morte di Dolores. Mi sono davvero divertito a suonare con lei negli ultimi anni e mi sento un privilegiato a potermi dire un suo amico. Mi mancherà terribilmente’.
Prima di fidanzarsi con Olé Koretsky, Dolores O’Riordan era stata sposata per vent’anni, dal 1994 al 2014, con Don Burton, ex tour manager dei Duran Duran. La coppia aveva avuto tre figli: Taylor Baxter di 20 anni, Molly Leigh di quasi 17 anni e Dakota Rain di 12. Dopo la separazione pare che i due avessero mantenuto buoni rapporti.