Avani Chaturvedi, la prima donna indiana pilota di jet: ‘Donne, sognate in grande’

#TouchTheSkyWithGlory : Fg Offr Avani Chaturvedi became the first Indian Woman to fly a fighter aircraft solo, when on 19 Feb 18 she flew a MiG-21 Bison aircraft in her first solo flight. The photo attached has been taken after her solo sortie. #proudmoment #guardiansofthesky #first #woman #fghter #pilot #aviation #aviators #congratulations #proudfamily #mig21 #aircrew #salute #india #IndianAirForce #airforce

