Lotta per una vita contro i peli e decide di non depilarsi più: ‘Mi sento più forte’

what a difference a year makes! the last time i shaved my legs was about a year ago to document my knee injury. it amazes me to see my shaved legs - i hardly recognize them! my legs are beautiful and awesome NO MATTER WHAT but it’s so interesting to see the differences and really recognize how “normal” my hairy legs have become to me • #happyandhairy #nomorehiding #loveyourself #bodyhairdontcare #bodyhair #bodyhairlove #hairywoman #hairywomen #hairygirls #hirsutism #bodyhairisbeautiful #hairy #hairylegs #leghair #leghairdontcare #notyourfetish #effyourbeautystandards #pcos #pcosgirl #bodypositive #bodypositivity #bodyhairpositivity #bodylove #normalizebodyhair

